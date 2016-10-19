These Weed-Infused Caramels Will Make This Halloween Your Chillest Yet

Kooky Chronic Caramels

Makes 50-75 candies



Ingredients

Quick cannabutter:

1/8th oz chronic

1 stick salted butter

Optional: 1 tbsp soy or sunflower lecithin (available at health-food stores)



Kooky Chronic Caramels:

1/4 cup water

1 1/2 cup water

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 tsp salt, plus salt for garnish

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Cooking spray (or you can use butter)

Also need: parchment paper, wax paper, candy thermometer



Instructions

For the quick cannabutter:



1. Melt the butter.



2. Add the weed and the optional soy or sunflower lecithin. (Lecithin acts as an emulsifier. It increases the potency of the cannabutter.)



3. Cook on low heat for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Don't let it boil. If your stovetop is too hot, use a diffuser or stick it in the oven at 240ºF for 45 minutes.



4. Strain through cheesecloth.



For the Kooky Chronic Caramels:



1. Line an 8 x 8 dish (or similar) with parchment paper. Spray with cooking oil.



2. Add the melted cannabutter, heavy whipping cream, and salt to a pan.



3. Stir and set aside.



4. In another pot, add 1/4 cup of the water, the corn syrup, and the sugar. Pro tip: Pour sugar in the center. Don't get any on the sides of the pot. If you do, use a clean brush or rubber spatula to scrape it off. Otherwise, it could burn and you'll need to start over.



5. Stir gently.



6. Turn the flame to medium-high. Do not stir.



7. When the temperature hits 300ºF, turn flame off immediately.



8. Whisk in the cream mixture, turning the flame up to medium-high. Do not stir.



9. At 245ºF to 250ºF, be ready with the vanilla and parchment-lined dish.



10. Turn flame off. Quickly stir in the vanilla, tapping out any air bubbles.



11. Pour into the parchment-lined dish.



12. After 20 minutes, salt that biz.



13. Cool for 2-3 hours before chopping it up.



14. Twist 'em up in squares of wax paper.