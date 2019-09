Were These Tech Giants Considered For Hillary Clinton's VP?

Apple rules over Silicon Valley, but could it have had a presence in the White House, too? That's what a stolen email from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, seems to suggest. Gizmodo uncovered the email after WikiLeaks released it earlier this week.The email, sent this past March, includes a supposed list of vice presidential candidates. While there are some more established political names on the list (including Tim Kaine , the Virginia senator whom Clinton announced as her running mate in July), there are also some unusual options. Among those more surprising names are individuals with a large stake in the tech world: Tim Cook, Apple's CEO; Bill and Melinda Gates; and Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors.Also included on the list were Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Of course, the email has not been confirmed as legitimate, and neither Cook nor Bill and Melinda Gates have issued any sort of statement to say they were in talks with Clinton at any point. But, as New York magazine , noted, these non-political vice presidential options could have been a response to Donald Trump, who has focused on his business rather than political background as a successful campaigning point throughout this election cycle.