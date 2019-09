Gabby Giffords Shares Her Powerful Call To Action On The Issue That Should Be Your Deal Breaker

Kelly and Giffords are right that certain gun control measures have widespread support among Americans, despite the fact that they have not become laws. According to the Pew Research Center , about 85% of Americans, across party lines, support gun control policies, such as universal background checks, including at gun shows and for online sales.Giffords suffered brain damage after being shot in the head while meeting with constituents in her home state of Arizona. Six people were killed in the shooting. In the years since her injury, she's become an advocate for better gun control policies. In 2013, on the second anniversary of the shooting, she and Kelly launched their political action committee, Americans for Responsible Solutions . Their aim is to encourage "common sense protections" against gun violence. Now, though, they want voters to know that change is in their hands."This November, they should vote on this issue," Kelly said, asking the crowd to share that message with their friends and loved ones. "Vote on reducing gun violence. Say that only a candidate who’s ready to stand up to the gun lobby and support responsible change will get our votes."“Let’s work together to make sure that 2016 is remembered as the year we made our voices heard,” he said.Giffords took to the podium to conclude the press conference with her own powerful call to action.“Stopping gun violence takes courage,” she said. “I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line.""We might never stop fighting," she added. "Fight, fight, fight."