Katy Perry Says She Has Children On Her Mind Lately

Katy Perry is focusing on kids — just not her own future offspring. "Children to me are becoming a big focus,” Perry told Us Weekly . “I don’t even have one, but I see it in my sister’s kids and just how much nurturing and love they need.”Perry showed some love for kids in need by speaking at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Once Upon a Time gala on Saturday. "Children are vulnerable, we have a responsibility," she told guests of the event. She even connected onstage with one of the kids she's hoping to support. When a young boy with a hearing aid presented her with flowers, she made the sign for "I love you," which he returned.