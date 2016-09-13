Katy Perry Helped Deliver Her Sister's Baby & Went Back To The Studio Like It Was NBD

Thought your Monday was intense? Katy Perry's got you beat.
The pop star announced on Twitter that yesterday saw her helping her sister Angela deliver her baby. Perry then returned to the recording studio to resume work. Anyone else feeling kind of lazy?
"Helped deliver my sister's baby at 2pm & am in the studio by 8pm," Perry boasted. "GET A GIRL THAT CAN DO BOTH!"
Helped deliver my sister's baby at 2pm & am in the studio by 8pm. GET A GIRL THAT CAN DO BOTH❗️👶🏻🎤— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 13, 2016
As The Daily Mirror notes, this is not the first time the singer has found herself in labor-and-delivery mode. In 2014, a proud "Auntie Katy" announced the first of her childbirth exploits.
"Finally you can add 'helps delivers babies in living rooms' to my resume," she tweeted. "It's been a miracle of a day."
Finally you can add "helps delivers babies in living rooms" to my resume! It's been a miracle of a day...❤️ Auntie Katy aka Stylist Auntie 👶— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2014
Major props. Now go take a nap, Auntie Katy.
