Michelle Obama, Realest FLOTUS, Knows How Much High Heels Suck

Michelle Obama makes some fashion decisions we can really get behind. For one, there's her commitment to championing emerging designers (and her inclusive motivation behind doing so). But, if that weren't reason enough to love her style M.O., here's another FLOTUS fashion philosophy we're very much on board with: When heels are killing your soles (and soul), just take them off. Yes, even when traipsing around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Spanx founder Sara Blakely recently recounted to Footwear News how she was given the first lady's okay to ditch her heels (and a reassuring dose of empathy) during a visit to the White House. While waiting in line to get a picture with Obama, Blakely told the trade her footwear of choice for the occasion proved to be all too much. "I literally burst out, ‘My feet are killing me,’" she told the publication — right as the first lady approached. Her response? "She goes, ‘Girl, my feet are killing me, too.'"
Blakely then went on to ask FLOTUS for permission to get rid of her Louboutins once and for all — something Obama was totally down with. "She said, 'Yes, and you can tell anyone who tells you to put them back on that Mrs. Obama said you can take them off.'" It's safe to assume no one would even try to argue against that.
And with that, Blakely left the White House not only with a photo with Mrs. Obama, but also with one of the most legendary FLOTUS stories, ever. We kick off our heels in salute to both of them.
