The actor who plays Robb, Richard Madden, told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't know anything about it and is happy with his character's story arc. "Robb Stark had such a great storyline, three seasons where he had this great start, middle and end to his character, and it set up such a great purpose to the show up to that point," he said. But he also mentioned that HBO and the Game of Thrones showrunners have a tendency to keep things top-secret until the very last second — even for the actors. "I suppose I wouldn’t have [gotten] the phone call, because they’re very secretive about everything, unless you get some of the cast drunk and they’ll tell you what they are doing." Sounds like it's time for Mr. Madden to crash the Ireland set and buy some of his former costars a pint. Or three.