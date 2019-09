We're not getting any new Game of Thrones episodes for a long, long time. Filming for season 7 hasn't even started yet, and last month HBO confirmed that the series won't return until summer 2017. As far as what's in store when it does, we're largely in the dark — George R.R. Martin hasn't written that far ahead.But we can always count on Thrones news community Watchers on the Wall to bring us the latest production updates. And this week, they've delivered some top-notch spoilers in the form of casting news. WOTW obtained character descriptions from casting notices recently posted by HBO — and it sounds like season 7 will introduce us to some intriguing new people.There are, unsurprisingly, a lot of middle-aged white men on the list. We can also expect to see a good amount of combat. Here's what we learned about the new cast of characters thanks to WOTW's expert snooping