Joe Jonas Isn't Sorry About Those Ashley Greene Comments

Joe Jonas has quickly blurred the line between being relatable and rude. Sharing details of your sex life with fans: relatable. Sharing details about the woman you had sex with, including her name, without permission: rude.
He could have easily told the story and left the rest to speculation. It feels a bit vindictive, and now he's still defending himself instead of simply apologizing for exposing too much during his Reddit Ask Me Anything. “I don’t know. I think life’s too short, you know?” he told ET when asked about his big reveal. “I mean ultimately, I think of myself as an honest guy. There are just those moments in life where you have to be true to yourself and true to the world.”
He continued, saying “I’m not out to hurt anybody, but I think, ultimately, I’m just telling my stories and what I can say from my heart.”
That's all nice, but here's the thing: Jonas conducted the AMA in an effort to promote his band DNCE's new single "Body Moves." He isn't trying to be honest with his fans (although, good call on stressing the importance of safe sex), he's trying to get people to listen to his song. He didn't tell the story as part of a sex education campaign, nor does he have a history of being an open book about his personal life. This is what makes this whole story seem calculated and self-serving.
Many people on Twitter think it isn't a big deal, and that he did her a favor by bringing her back into the spotlight, but I disagree. One user, Adam Christian summed it up nicely when he tweeted, "like your music but it's gross to talk about Ashley like that. For a guy that is so pro women, that [sic] so not cool. #gentleman." Sure, it's not a huge deal, but it was so unnecessary to say her name. And it seems like Greene agrees based on her latest Instagram post which reads "Class Is Timeless."
Maybe this will serve as Jonas' inspiration for his next song. Working title: "I Regret What I Said On Reddit." Then Ken Bone can be featured on the track, too.
