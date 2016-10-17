Amber Tamblyn Is Totally Unrecognizable As Donald Trump

Amber Tamblyn wants everyone to vote on November 8 (for Hillary Clinton), but on October 19, she also wants you to vote for her as she battles it out against her friend and former co-star, America Ferrera, on Spike's Lip Sync Battle.
In a promotional clip for Wednesday's show, Tamblyn debuts a full-on Donald Trump costume, hair and all, which is a sight to behold. As Trump, Tamblyn grinds and shimmies against Ferrera while lip-syncing to Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up." The song choice is clearly a nod to the steady influx of women accusing Trump of sexual harassment throughout the years.
The actress has been vocal throughout the election. On October 9, she shared a harrowing story about her own sexual assault, sparked by Trump's vulgar statements in the leaked Access Hollywood video. She most recently penned an op-ed on Glamour, "Yes, Misogyny Exists—And It’s The Gift That Keeps On Grabbing," on October 14, which questions how we define misogyny and destroys Trump's use of "locker room talk" to defend sexual assault.
It only makes sense that Tamblyn is now taking the comedic approach when dealing with the controversial presidential candidate. With the election less than a month away, it's sometimes easier to laugh than cry.
The Tamblyn versus Ferrara showdown airs Wednesday October 19, at 9 p.m. on Spike. Check out the sneak peek below.
