Do you have any legal advice for people who want to start protesting against cannabis prohibition?

"I would say from a legal perspective, the best thing you can do is build up your alliances. Try to have as many powerful friends as you possibly can. That way, if anything should go left, you have people who can back you up and help you out.



"If you are going to be taking a stand and advocating for cannabis and working against the status quo, then you can expect that to happen; you can expect to run into trouble along the way. When that happens, it helps to have people with influence in your phone book."



What do the entertainment and media industries get wrong in their portrayals of cannabis?

"I think cannabis’ true potential is vastly understated. I doubt many of these people know what cannabis is really about, especially when it comes to its medicinal and healing properties.



"It’s on us, as consumers, to help change how marijuana is being portrayed. I think filmmakers and other media players often rely on using easy stereotypes to make whatever form of art easily connects with a wide audience.



"More and more positive stories keep coming out, where patients are able to publicly explain how cannabis is actually helping them. Then there are also more stories like mine that illuminate the injustices surrounding prohibition. As both of these types of stories continue to surface, I believe that will influence public perception about marijuana to shift. When that happens on a mass level, then the media and entertainment industries will have to reflect it."