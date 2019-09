Many of us have daydreamed about quitting a job in a spectacularly public fashion at some point in time. Charlo Greene actually did it.The then-26-year-old broadcast journalist became an instant internet celebrity when she announced on live TV, “Fuck it — I quit” in September 2014.It wasn’t low pay, long hours, or a bad boss that pushed Greene over the edge.At the time of her notorious job exit, Greene was reporting on the Alaska Cannabis Club, which allowed people to purchase memberships to access marijuana while the state figured out how to implement cannabis legalization.But, there was an issue with the story. During her time covering the cannabis industry, Greene had developed a belief that providing medical and recreational marijuana access to all people could help fight racial injustice in the United States by disempowering what she saw as the disastrous war on drugs. And, unbeknownst to her employers at Anchorage's KTVA, Greene was the founder of the club.Greene knew that her reporting on the club was a major conflict of interest and that she would be fired if it came to light. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands, and quit on air instead. The video of her exit instantly went viral; it has since been viewed upward of 13 million times on YouTube.The years following the incident have been tumultuous for Greene. Though cannabis became legal in Alaska in November of 2014, Alaskan police have twice raided her club. The state of Alaska is now bringing a total of 14 charges against her related to " misconduct involving a controlled substance ." If convicted, these charges could mean up to 54 years of incarceration for the now 28-year-old. She says her attorney recently quit, and she is now in the process of finding new legal representation.Greene is discouraged, but she’s not giving up. She’s trying to rally grassroots support for her case and the broader cause, with a Change.org petition, " #FreeCharloGreene Cannabis Advocate Facing 54 Years in Prison ," and a Cannabis Freedom Fund aimed at supporting pro-marijuana legislation across the country.Greene spoke with Refinery29 by phone from her home in Alaska about how people around the nation can join in the fight against cannabis prohibition.