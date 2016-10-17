Beyoncé Tells Fans: Get In Formation, Go Vote

Beyoncé may be queen, but she's still interested in American politics. She used her October 15 TidalX stage to deliver a get-out-the-vote message to her fans. Earlier, she ripped out an earring performing. But this may have been even more dramatic.
"Doing nothing right now is not an option, y'all," she told Barclays Center and the livestream audience. "I know it seems like things are bad, but if you think that can't get worse just ask your grandparents. Remember Barack Obama is our President. You made that happen, young people made that happen."
She continued.
"We are not helpless. The fire is still burning. Please go out and vote this November," Bey urged concert goers. "Too many people have died and sacrificed so much for us to have our voice, we have to use it. Get in formation. Use our voices to do something great for our children."
The singer hasn't officially endorsed Hillary, but has showed up at a few of her fundraisers in the past. Beyoncé has also been associated with the Clinton campaign as this lunatic attempted to use Bey's Red Lobster sex treat as a means of justifying Donald Trump's sexual assault brag.
Watch Beyoncé's speech below.
If you need motivation to vote, here's Beyoncé giving an impromptu word about #Election2016. pic.twitter.com/78AaQDWkc3— Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 16, 2016
