Story from Music

Nicki Minaj Says She Wasn't Dragging Melania Trump, But It Sure Sounds Like She Was

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic.
On Saturday night at the Tidal X: 1015 Concert in New York, Nicki Minaj talked about first ladies in order to make a statement in favor of acknowledging women's contributions.

"Barack needed a Michelle, bitch, and Bill needed a motherfucking Hillary, bitch. You better pray to God you don’t get stuck with a motherfucking Melania," she told the audience.

One Twitter user captioned a video of the performance, "October 15, 2016, the day Nicki Minaj dragged Trump's wife & himself for filth!!"

In response, Minaj threw Melania a bone and said something (sort of) positive about her, though it didn't really negate her criticism.

"Wasn't 'dragging,'" she tweeted. "She seems nice. But a smart man knows he needs a certain 'kind' of woman when running for President/attempting greatness."

Given all the hate Melania has gotten for things that don't actually matter, like posing nude for a photo shoot, it is refreshing to see someone evaluating her based on criteria for what a first lady really is: a politician.
Advertisement

More from Music