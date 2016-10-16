Nicki Minaj Says She Wasn't Dragging Melania Trump, But It Sure Sounds Like She Was

On Saturday night at the Tidal X: 1015 Concert in New York, Nicki Minaj talked about first ladies in order to make a statement in favor of acknowledging women's contributions.
"Barack needed a Michelle, bitch, and Bill needed a motherfucking Hillary, bitch. You better pray to God you don’t get stuck with a motherfucking Melania," she told the audience.
One Twitter user captioned a video of the performance, "October 15, 2016, the day Nicki Minaj dragged Trump's wife & himself for filth!!"
October 15, 2016, the day Nicki Minaj dragged Trump's wife & himself for filth!! #TIDALX1015 pic.twitter.com/kIU7PT73CU— v na$ty 👅 (@thvgshxt__) October 16, 2016
In response, Minaj threw Melania a bone and said something (sort of) positive about her, though it didn't really negate her criticism.
"Wasn't 'dragging,'" she tweeted. "She seems nice. But a smart man knows he needs a certain 'kind' of woman when running for President/attempting greatness."
Wasn't "dragging". She seems nice. But a smart man knows he needs a certain "kind" of woman when running for President/attempting greatness https://t.co/S2PTIcOXuo— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 16, 2016
Given all the hate Melania has gotten for things that don't actually matter, like posing nude for a photo shoot, it is refreshing to see someone evaluating her based on criteria for what a first lady really is: a politician.
