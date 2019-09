Melania Trump's Lawyer Clarifies Her Past Immigration Status

Melania Trump released a letter from her lawyer clarifying her immigration history after the media raised questions last month about when exactly she arrived in the U.S., and whether she had the necessary visa permit to work as a model.“I am pleased to enclose a letter from my immigration attorney which states that, with 100% certainty, I correctly went through the legal process when arriving in the U.S.A.,” she said i n a statement posted on Twitter In early August, Politico reported some gaps in Trump's immigration timeline. The former model had previously said that she arrived in the U.S. in 1996 legally, but inconsistencies in her tale make it hard to know whether she arrived on a temporary or tourist visa, which both would have prohibited her from working; or if, instead, she actually had an H-1B work permit.Michael J. Wildes, Trump's lawyer, said on the letter that the reports were “not supported by the facts.” However, neither Trump nor Wildes released any accompanying documents supporting their claims.