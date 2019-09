The button automatically connects articles to applicable, prescreened NGOs, so you can feel secure knowing that your signature or donation will not be forgotten or misused. Jordan Hewson , the founder and CEO of Speakable, says that she decided to begin working to find a direct way to give back in 2012, when she read an article about Malala Yousafzai."The article included a link to a petition that I could sign, but the link didn't register with me as something I should click on," Hewson told Refinery29. Hewson comes from social activist roots. Her father is Bono, who is known as much for his work fighting HIV/AIDS as he is for the legendary music of U2.For Hewson, Action Button is a much clearer, easier, and faster way for people to get involved when they read something that makes an impact on them. "People were engaging with these issues [before], but we couldn't capture the interest and energy where it was," Hewson said.Apps such as Give 2 Charity and Donate A Photo are other easy ways of giving back straight from your phone, but require you to open a separate app to do so. With this button, you can take action right from the article you're reading, without having to hop into a separate app.Now, instead of just sharing a bleak news article about Syrian refugees with friends on Facebook with a sad face emoji, you can immediately get involved. As Hewson says, it's an attempt to change the headlines, not just read them.