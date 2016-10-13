Lea Michele Doesn't Care What The Scale Says

With a starring role on FOX's hit show Scream Queens and a second album in the works, Lea Michele is busier than ever. And not only that, she's also feeling better than she ever has, the actress and singer told Shape magazine.
In an interview for the magazine's November issue, Michele credited her beloved exercise routine for helping her feel energized and happy.
"I’m passionate about working out," she said. "I love it. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in, and I have a healthy relationship with my body. I’m in a really good place right now... The mind and body results after you do a workout you enjoy are incredible."
The key word here: enjoy.
Michele also says that this enjoyment has nothing to do with a number on a scale.
"I’ve been skinnier and I’ve been a little bit bigger, and I’m never hard on myself one way or the other," she told Shape. "The fact that I’m active, eating well, and taking care of myself is all that matters — not a number."
Take a look ahead for Michele's secrets for staying healthy and body-confident, and see more when her Shape magazine issue hits newsstands on October 18.
