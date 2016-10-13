Well, it's about time. Gilmore Girls is finally giving Michel a love life.
Actor Yanic Truesdale, who will reprise his role as the French concierge in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life next month, told Entertainment Tonight that big things are in store for his character.
"Michel has grown into someone who has a love life, which we've never seen before," he teased. "He would go on dates, but it was very vague — we didn't see anyone or see the dates — so we'll get to know much more about who he is personally. That's the big change for me."
Now comes the big question: Will Michel be dating a man, or a woman? The show has hinted that the character is gay, but never overtly confirmed his sexual orientation either way. For what it's worth, it's about time Stars Hollow saw some LGBT loving. Get on it, gang.
