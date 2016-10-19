The announcement was so casual that you may have missed it when the company tweeted it last week in response to fan, who asked if Gilmore Girls pops (the name for the action figures) were a possibility in the not-too-distant future. Which characters will they make? How long will they be available? How quickly can they get to our doorsteps? We're keeping our eyes peeled for the official news.



Gilmore Girls fever is gearing up again thanks to the revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, coming to Netflix November 25. It's clear the characters were sorely missed ever since the show ended in 2007. While the four-part return is sure to be jam-packed with Stars Hollow goodness, these forthcoming action figures will make certain there's never a shortage of Gilmore in our lives.