We're less than two months away from the Netflix premiere of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on November 25. In the meantime, Rory and Lorelai thought they'd pop their heads out and say hello.
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel appear in a new poster promoting the show's hotly anticipated reboot. The timing couldn't have been better: The ad was shared on September 29, a.k.a. National Coffee Day. It's pretty much Christmas for those two caffeine fiends.
"Drink it. Shoot it. Eat it. Snort it. Whatever form it's in, gimme. Happy National Coffee Day!" the poster reads.
If you're searching for a deeper meaning, you may note that Rory's ring finger is bare. Whether or not it will stay that way with former loves Dean, Jesse, and Logan on the case is another matter, however. May the best coffee-lover win.
