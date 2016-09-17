Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham posted the sweetest birthday #TBT in honor of her onscreen daughter, Alexis Bledel.
Unlike Lorelai, Graham didn't spend Bledel's 35th birthday re-telling the story of her birth, but instead, got nostalgic in less than 140 characters. There was no doubt though, that she still sounded like mom.
“Happy Birthday, @AlexisBledel!” Graham wrote in a September 16 tweet, alongside a photo that should give you all the early-2000s feels. “Here we are back in the aughts looking sassy.”
Unlike Lorelai, Graham didn't spend Bledel's 35th birthday re-telling the story of her birth, but instead, got nostalgic in less than 140 characters. There was no doubt though, that she still sounded like mom.
“Happy Birthday, @AlexisBledel!” Graham wrote in a September 16 tweet, alongside a photo that should give you all the early-2000s feels. “Here we are back in the aughts looking sassy.”
Happy Birthday, @alexisbledel! Here we are back in the aughts looking sassy. xxxxxL pic.twitter.com/RKPuQIjahW— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) September 17, 2016
That flat-ironed hair! That white scarf! Yep, that's clearly a photo of the actresses from their first days in Stars Hollow. It's hard to believe that was all the way back in 2000.
But, Graham is definitely right about the sassy part. These two look like they're ready for their closeup in this snapshot. And as ever, they look like a family we can't help but want to be a part of.
Soon, we'll get to see Graham and Bledel team up again when the Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life starts streaming on Netflix on November 25. Our guess? They'll be looking sassier than ever.
But, Graham is definitely right about the sassy part. These two look like they're ready for their closeup in this snapshot. And as ever, they look like a family we can't help but want to be a part of.
Soon, we'll get to see Graham and Bledel team up again when the Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life starts streaming on Netflix on November 25. Our guess? They'll be looking sassier than ever.
Advertisement