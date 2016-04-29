Don’t Worry, Gilmore Girls Will Be Good, Says Michel

While we are certainly leading the charge of Gilmore Girls revival-related excitement, there’s still a part of us that is nervous. What if it pulls an Arrested Development revival and sucks?
Yanic Truesdale, who plays know-it-all concierge Michel, had just the same fears as we did and he says everything is going to be fine. He says that there was a lot of nervous energy in the room when the cast sat down to table read, but that soon dissipated.
"At the table read, I could tell that everyone was kind of nervous. You have to read that part that you haven't done in so long, but very strangely enough, it's kind of still in you," he tells E! Online. "Once you start saying those words it all comes back pretty quickly. It's pretty phenomenal."
He says went on to say that acting in the revival was like going home.
"There's a very strange feeling to it. It's like going back to a house that you grew up in," he tells E! Online. "It's exciting because you have another shot that's something that was very meaningful and had impacted a lot of people. It's exciting to have something new to give to the fans!"
This is just one of an increasing number of signs that this show is going to be really good. Unlike Arrested Development, or Fuller House, which have been brought back to varying degrees of success, Gilmore Girls returns its entire core cast and will actually have them, you know, in the same room at the same time. Besides, if grumpy Michel says it’ll be good, it’ll be good.
