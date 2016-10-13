Story from TV Shows

The Best Reactions To Evan Peters' AHS Return (Spoilers)

Erin Donnelly
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Ask and you shall receive... eventually.

Evan Peters took his sweet time, but he finally (finally!) made his American Horror Story: Roanoke debut in last night's episode. Boy, was it eventful.

Fans were quick to celebrate Peters' return to the AHS fold. The actor played bewigged Edward Phillippe Mott, the man responsible for building Matt and Shelby's horrible house back in the late 1700s. Way to go, dude.

Still, people were thrilled to see him.
Turns out Mott left his wife and children to indulge his passion for art and enjoy the pleasures of the flesh with his valet, Guinness. Cue steamy scenes.

Dandy Mott's ancestor quickly met a gruesome end. And people were pissed.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Keep up the good work, Twitter.
