Ask and you shall receive... eventually.
Evan Peters took his sweet time, but he finally (finally!) made his American Horror Story: Roanoke debut in last night's episode. Boy, was it eventful.
Fans were quick to celebrate Peters' return to the AHS fold. The actor played bewigged Edward Phillippe Mott, the man responsible for building Matt and Shelby's horrible house back in the late 1700s. Way to go, dude.
Still, people were thrilled to see him.
#AHSRoanoke Fans: "If Evan Peters doesn't show up in this episode I'll..."— Josue Monster (@EmoJoshy1) October 13, 2016
Evan Peters: pic.twitter.com/rKEMyTn5Qt
Evan Peters finally showed up on #AHSRoanoke #AHS I'm so blessed pic.twitter.com/6TTrMKa4Jw— Evan Peters (@shawsharman) October 13, 2016
Every American Horror Story fan after finally seeing Evan Peters #AHSRoanoke pic.twitter.com/wZyHYP7bQr— Waldo (@UsbaldoCa) October 13, 2016
Everyone when they saw Evan Peters #ahs6 #AhsRoanoke pic.twitter.com/9pItTIh82j— c i n d y. (@CinCity___) October 13, 2016
When the wonderful Evan Peters FINALLY appears... #AHS #AHSRoanoke pic.twitter.com/Ug0HLMf4pu— AmericanHorrorStory (@ltsEvanPeters) October 13, 2016
DID I JUST WITNESS A GAY EVAN PETERS OH MY GOD THIS IS A GIFT I LOVE THIS SHOW BYE #AHS6— Casper's Girl (@gohsting) October 13, 2016
Evan Peters kissing this man got me like #AHSROANOKE #AHS pic.twitter.com/lTtcMacrnB— k. (@MuvaDollKeia) October 13, 2016
evan peters kissing another man got me like #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/fizML1qVGj— jesus (@burgerpaulson) October 13, 2016
Yasssss Evan Peters is back 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/El5alkRgdC— AmericanHorrorStory (@ltsEvanPeters) October 13, 2016
me: *waits for evan peters character for 5 episodes*— nick🌹 (@itsnickslife) October 13, 2016
evan peters: *dies within the first 10 minutes*#AHSRoanoke #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/MLg9mjYnoW
Me when Evan Peters was killed in ten minutes #AHSRoanoke pic.twitter.com/oNPQR1Xzek— diana (@dianagca97) October 13, 2016
They did not just kill Evan Peters within the first 10 minutes #AhsRoanoke pic.twitter.com/F1CSqPwwFb— ky 🤘🏻👻🎃 (@letzcommitsinz) October 13, 2016