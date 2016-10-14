If you've ever gone through a breakup of any kind, Mari Andrew's drawings will probably hit pretty close to home.
The artist began posting her illustrations of twentysomething life to Instagram in 2014, and ever since, they have been a hit with fans for their wit and relatability.
"I draw every day about things that have actually happened to me, which I guess is why they ring true to other people," Andrew tells Refinery29. "We're all basically going through the same things, which I didn't realize until I started putting all my feelings out there on the internet!"
Andrew's uncanny ability to illustrate what we're all feeling, she says, stems from being able to channel her pain into art.
"If you're able to take your feelings of insecurity and rejection, and create art about them, they no longer have a hold of you, you know? It's very therapeutic to draw out your heartaches — I recommend it to everyone," she says.
And while the drawings don't necessarily reflect everyone's experiences (particularly if you're not a straight woman), their messages can probably resonate with many of us.
Take a look at some of Andrew's illustrations, ahead, and follow her on Instagram at @bymariandrew.
