One man has set the bar pretty high for all of the Hufflepuffs, Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins among us. Reddit user DuffManSzALotAThings made his wife a working Pensieve as a wedding gift.
A Pensieve is the sort of project that we have been looking for, right? Especially if it comes with a super sweet fan story.
After all, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them opens in theaters November 18. The holidays are fast approaching. Harry Potter gift-giving season is heating up, and DuffManSzALotAThings has turned it up a notch with this Pensieve.
He posted detailed how-to directions including placing magnets on tiny jars and a magnet on a Potter-inspired wand. The two meet, a connection is made, and then the jar can be opened to reveal its contents: a handwritten note. In the wedding gift example, those notes were memories of the couple's courtship and romance. It was all delivered, of course, via Owl Post. It's enough to make even the most hardened of wizards (and probably more than a muggle or two) swoon.
This isn't the first muggle-made Pensieve, as a quick internet search shows, but it might just be the most romantic one yet. Not only did he take the time to make something special and personal for his bride, but he also nerded out and went for the full-Potter.
Here's to many magical years ahead for the couple.
Advertisement