Alaska Airlines Kicks Off Passenger For Catcalling Flight Attendant

Catcalling has become such an unfortunate part of women's everyday lives that the rare moments when it's rightfully stopped are just so delicious. It doesn't get much better than what happened on this passenger's Alaska Airlines flight over the weekend.
After a flight attendant was harassed by a male passenger, she exacted the perfect revenge.
Fellow passenger Amber Nelson was traveling from the Seattle-Tacoma Internation Airport when one of the female attendants on her flight began giving the traditional safety demonstration before take-off.
"Not all of us were paying very close attention," she wrote in a Facebook post about the experience. "But a man in the row behind me changed all that by calling out 'ooh, sexy!' in response to a female flight attendant demonstrating how to use the life vest."
This was an uncomfortable moment, but the attendant handled it calmly and reasonably.
"Before we could do more than glare in his direction," Nelson continued. "The flight attendant removed her vest, purposely walked up to him and said, 'You need to be respectful,' and started to walk back to her task. He said, 'C'mon, I'm just playing with you!'"
However, this wasn't a good enough excuse. Shortly after this moment, a man boarded the plane and walked right up to the offending passenger. "I didn't do anything wrong! I didn't do anything wrong!" the passenger repeated, but he was instructed to gather his things and leave the plane. According to Nelson, all the fellow passengers had to try their hardest to resist clapping.
"I felt honored as a patron of the airline - and as a woman - because Alaska Airlines supported their staff and those of us on board who were demeaned by another passenger's juvenile and exceedingly disrespectful behavior," Nelson concluded her post. Alaska Airlines confirmed this story, and told Business Insider that it "stand[s] behind our employees."
You can read the full Facebook post below:
After a flight attendant was harassed by a male passenger, she exacted the perfect revenge.
Fellow passenger Amber Nelson was traveling from the Seattle-Tacoma Internation Airport when one of the female attendants on her flight began giving the traditional safety demonstration before take-off.
"Not all of us were paying very close attention," she wrote in a Facebook post about the experience. "But a man in the row behind me changed all that by calling out 'ooh, sexy!' in response to a female flight attendant demonstrating how to use the life vest."
This was an uncomfortable moment, but the attendant handled it calmly and reasonably.
"Before we could do more than glare in his direction," Nelson continued. "The flight attendant removed her vest, purposely walked up to him and said, 'You need to be respectful,' and started to walk back to her task. He said, 'C'mon, I'm just playing with you!'"
However, this wasn't a good enough excuse. Shortly after this moment, a man boarded the plane and walked right up to the offending passenger. "I didn't do anything wrong! I didn't do anything wrong!" the passenger repeated, but he was instructed to gather his things and leave the plane. According to Nelson, all the fellow passengers had to try their hardest to resist clapping.
"I felt honored as a patron of the airline - and as a woman - because Alaska Airlines supported their staff and those of us on board who were demeaned by another passenger's juvenile and exceedingly disrespectful behavior," Nelson concluded her post. Alaska Airlines confirmed this story, and told Business Insider that it "stand[s] behind our employees."
You can read the full Facebook post below:
Advertisement