Why Everyone Is Suddenly Obsessed With This Eyeshadow

Pinterest is filled with pipe dreams. It's our inspiration board for dreamy houses, paradise vacations, and those risky haircuts we rarely get. But drugstore makeup? Not typically what we're looking for in our fantasy land — until now. Yes, this L'Oreal Infallible Eyeshadow has won the hearts of pinners, and anyone who has tried it knows why. It's as good as those Louboutins you've been pinning since 2009 — and a hell of a lot cheaper.
The glimmery finish falls somewhere between Madonna in 1984 and Rihanna right now — the perfect blend of velvety smoothness and metallic magic. Because seriously, for such a fun price, who wants a matte beige that disappears into your lids? Snooze. Plus, it's sweat-proof, so you might as well dance all night in it. And we don't know about you, but for us, that activity requires a little glitter.
L’Oreal Infallible Eyeshadow, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
