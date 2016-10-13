Rooftop Cinema Club is a special film-screening experience, you guessed it, on a rooftop — of the Yotel in midtown Manhattan. The series debuted last year and is continuing its run after a successful season. With wireless headphones, comfortable seats, current and past movies, popcorn, street food, and amazing cocktails — it's really one of the city's coolest nights out for an avid moviegoer.
On October 25, Rooftop Cinema Club and Refinery29 are teaming up to screen the first two installments and one special sneak peak of the Shatterbox Anthology series. Following the screening will be a Q&A featuring Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Webby Award founder, Tiffany Shlain and R29's chief content officer, Amy Emmerich, who will discuss Shlain's upcoming film 50/50, data around the lack of female representation in Hollywood, and R29's commitment to changing the narrative.
The event will take place Tuesday October 25; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information. Join us!
Screening Schedule:
Watching You Watching Me
Directed by Pamela Romanowsky
This documentary gives viewers the opportunity to step inside someone else's skin and experience being looked at from their point of view.
The Press Conference
Directed by Meera Menon
Nancy Moore (Gillian Vigman), a conservative governor running for reelection, prepares to save her campaign from an impending scandal.
50/50 (Sneak Peek)
Directed by Tiffany Shlain
A film that explores the past, present, and future of women in power.
Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
