Ansel Elgort Comes To Shailene Woodley's Defense After Her Arrest

Shailene Woodley has been released from jail following her Monday arrest while participating in a peaceful protest in North Dakota. Soon afterward, #FreeShailene started trending on Twitter, and friends of the actress started to speak out in support, too.
One such supporter was her Fault in our Stars co-star Ansel Elgort. In a wise move, he chose to help inform his followers by including a Huffington Post news article that lays out what exactly Woodley and others are protesting. It's nice to see him speaking up on her behalf and educating his followers in the same breath.
Elgort wrote, "SHAI WAS ARRESTED TODAY for protesting the North Dakota Pipeline. Read about what she was protesting here."
SHAI WAS ARRESTED TODAY for protesting the North Dakota Pipeline. Read about what she was protesting here💔 https://t.co/wCuQaaYRmJ— Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) October 10, 2016
The actress participated in a demonstration against a controversial oil pipeline being constructed on Standing Rock Sioux ground in in the state. Woodley shared a video of her arrest on Facebook, to show that the police were waiting to arrest her at her RV after the peaceful protest. For the past few months, Woodley has dedicated her social media accounts to promoting various environmental causes.
In addition to Elgort, Fault in Our Stars author John Green also had supportive words for Woodley, writing that she "walks the walk" by acting on her "determined and passionate activism."
.@shailenewoodley walks the walk, and I deeply admire her determined and passionate activism. https://t.co/5hUCuSq3Il— John Green (@johngreen) October 10, 2016
The first post Woodley has shared since being released from jail is a message she retweeted encouraging her followers to register to vote.
Register to vote! Last day for these states! pic.twitter.com/MB8K57q1Of— Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) October 11, 2016
Below is a video livestream of Woodley's arrest.
A little part of the video that now we all own and even if it's taken down WE'LL STILL HAVE IT AND IT'LL STILL BE A REAL PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/zGQZWw1a5g— Val (@fireproofshai) October 10, 2016
