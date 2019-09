Ansel Elgort Comes To Shailene Woodley's Defense After Her Arrest

Shailene Woodley has been released from jail following her Monday arrest while participating in a peaceful protest in North Dakota. Soon afterward, #FreeShailene started trending on Twitter, and friends of the actress started to speak out in support, too.One such supporter was her Fault in our Stars co-star Ansel Elgort. In a wise move, he chose to help inform his followers by including a Huffington Post news article that lays out what exactly Woodley and others are protesting. It's nice to see him speaking up on her behalf and educating his followers in the same breath.Elgort wrote, "SHAI WAS ARRESTED TODAY for protesting the North Dakota Pipeline. Read about what she was protesting here."