Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Yet Another Privileged Comment

It's true that "knocks and disappointments" are all relative. Paltrow is an incredibly wealthy, privileged woman who can get through said knocks while munching on truffles, behind four walls. She has, however, had to face the end of her marriage in a very public way and has surely dealt with a number of personal struggles unbeknownst to the public. However, implying that all women need to do anything by a certain age is problematic.

