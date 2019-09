Troll Kylie Jenner all you want, folks. She can handle herself.The reality star put a hater in his place by firing back at his tweet comparing her appearance to that of an underage sex worker. Side note: Guys, have we not already had enough misogyny for one week? Can't you take a few days off?"@KylieJenner looks like a 14-year-old prostitute," the mean tweet read.Jenner's response had a nice little sting."Idk I feel like I look like a 19-year-old prostitute," she tweeted back.