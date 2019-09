While her sisters were partying it up at Paris Fashion Week , it looks like Kylie Jenner was left home alone. But really, is anyone ever alone anymore when they've got Snapchat? The budding beauty mogul tested that theory out with an extended session that was silly, real, and tinged with a bit of dog poop.Jenner begins her story with a couple of shots outside her $6 million home that make it look like all of Southern California has left for Europe...or been devoured by zombies. At least she has her dogs! Littlest pup Penny is the highlight of the night as she keeps getting stuck on stairs and sofas and barking in despair until she's rescued. There must be some symbolism here: