Lady Gaga's album Joanne comes out October 21, but some fans have already heard its songs — or at least 30-second previews of them, Engadget reports. All they had to do was tell Amazon Echo, "play Joanne by Lady Gaga," and unreleased music came out.
Among the leaked songs were "Hey Girl," which she sings with Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch, and "Just Another Day," which describes her breakup with Taylor Kinney, according to the BBC. We now know the latter contains the lyrics, "We both know I could learn a thing or two about relaxing."
Amazon Echo is a smart speaker that takes orders via a virtual assistant named Alexa. You can use it to order food delivery, call an Uber, and, of course, play music.
It wouldn't play anything from Joanne anymore, though. The Gaga glitch has been fixed. But if you're anxious for the album's release, you can at least listen to the first single, "Perfect Illusion," and the latest release, "Million Reasons," right now.
Among the leaked songs were "Hey Girl," which she sings with Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch, and "Just Another Day," which describes her breakup with Taylor Kinney, according to the BBC. We now know the latter contains the lyrics, "We both know I could learn a thing or two about relaxing."
Amazon Echo is a smart speaker that takes orders via a virtual assistant named Alexa. You can use it to order food delivery, call an Uber, and, of course, play music.
It wouldn't play anything from Joanne anymore, though. The Gaga glitch has been fixed. But if you're anxious for the album's release, you can at least listen to the first single, "Perfect Illusion," and the latest release, "Million Reasons," right now.
LADY GAGA / #JOANNE— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) October 6, 2016
New Song #MillionReasons
VEVO: https://t.co/u6tNGpcejr
Spotify: https://t.co/1tfGQZwAZA
iTunes: https://t.co/mraWnSa2tr pic.twitter.com/O06TBS5VTo
Advertisement