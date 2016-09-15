Story from Music

This Is Why Lady Gaga’s Album Is Called Joanne

Hunter Harris
Gaga is back, Little Monsters. The "Perfect Illusion" singer announced Thursday that her fourth studio album will be titled Joanne.

Lady Gaga — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — announced the upcoming release on Beats 1 with host Zane Lowe. A few hours later, she shared the first image of the album cover on Twitter.
This may not be the image of Gaga we're all used to. Gaga, 30, has come a long way since she first made her debut with The Fame in 2008. The cover pivots away from the freneticism of Born This Way and the pop-art style of ArtPop, but she certainly looks ethereal and fresh.

Joanne looks to be an intimate experience, and its title is rooted in a deeply personal experience. The album is titled after Gaga's middle name, and her aunt, who died from lupus at age 19.

Fans shared posts online, excited for Joanne's release on October 21.
Advertisement
There were also many jokes about the other Joanne in our pop culture lives, Joanne the Scammer.
Advertisement

More from Music