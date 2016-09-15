Gaga is back, Little Monsters. The "Perfect Illusion" singer announced Thursday that her fourth studio album will be titled Joanne.
Lady Gaga — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — announced the upcoming release on Beats 1 with host Zane Lowe. A few hours later, she shared the first image of the album cover on Twitter.
Lady Gaga — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — announced the upcoming release on Beats 1 with host Zane Lowe. A few hours later, she shared the first image of the album cover on Twitter.
LADY GAGA / JOANNE— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2016
NEW ALBUM
OCT 21 pic.twitter.com/YzKQbtVEZO
This may not be the image of Gaga we're all used to. Gaga, 30, has come a long way since she first made her debut with The Fame in 2008. The cover pivots away from the freneticism of Born This Way and the pop-art style of ArtPop, but she certainly looks ethereal and fresh.
Joanne looks to be an intimate experience, and its title is rooted in a deeply personal experience. The album is titled after Gaga's middle name, and her aunt, who died from lupus at age 19.
Fans shared posts online, excited for Joanne's release on October 21.
Joanne looks to be an intimate experience, and its title is rooted in a deeply personal experience. The album is titled after Gaga's middle name, and her aunt, who died from lupus at age 19.
Fans shared posts online, excited for Joanne's release on October 21.
Advertisement
RT if you already love #Joanne without even hearing it.— Lady Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) September 15, 2016
@ladygaga 's new album cover boasts 2016's color of the year #JOANNE pic.twitter.com/xKOMXkDRtS— jake (@therunandgIow) September 15, 2016
The difference between ARTPOP + #JOANNE.— Roman | Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) September 15, 2016
As if Gaga has finally found peace within herself after all the chaos. pic.twitter.com/cdOzzVEsk4
There were also many jokes about the other Joanne in our pop culture lives, Joanne the Scammer.
Lady Gaga's new album is titled "JOANNE". Are you shook @joanneprada?! pic.twitter.com/Ny1l6LMjyq— Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) September 15, 2016
Advertisement