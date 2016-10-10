On Saturday, Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell released a statement about the video leaked by The Washington Post that shows Donald Trump speaking to Access Hollywood's Billy Bush about her. "When I heard the comments yesterday, it was disappointing to hear such objectification of women," she said.
"The conversation needs to change because no female, no person, should be the subject of such crass comments, whether or not cameras are rolling. Everyone deserves respect no matter the setting or gender. As a woman who has worked very hard to establish her career, and as a mom, I feel I must speak out with the hope that as a society we will always strive to be better."
O'Dell also spoke about Trump's comments on ET Monday night.
"As a journalist for 26 years now, it is my job to bring you news about others, rather than turning the focus on myself," she explained. "But by now, I'm sure that most of you have heard the audio tape which became national news and part of the presidential race. My name was mentioned and, unfortunately, the release of it has thrown me into the middle of the political arena of which I didn't ask to be a part."
She reiterated what she said in her initial statement: "There is no room for objectification of women, or anybody for that matter, not even in the 'locker room.'"
Watch her full response below.
