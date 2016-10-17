But for the direst cases, more research is desperately needed. Advocates such as Beth Caldwell, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer at 37 — years before she would have started routine mammograms — are lobbying to increase research funding.



In 2015, Caldwell launched the nonprofit MetUp with two other metastatic patients to push for legislative action. One issue, says Caldwell, is that government cancer registries don’t track when a cancer spreads. So while Caldwell would be included in an official tally of metastatic patients, her cofounder, Jennie Grimes, who was diagnosed at stage II and is still alive, looks like a success story — on paper. The only problem is that Grimes’s cancer came back and has since spread.



“We don't know enough about our disease to know if there is something different about her cancer compared to mine — should we treat it differently?” Caldwell said. “We don't even count those patients, so we can’t quantify what works and what doesn’t.”



She’s also pushing to have more funds allocated specifically to metastatic research; right now only 7% of breast-cancer funds go to support studies focused on stage IV.



“Roughly 40,000 Americans have been dying of metastatic breast cancer annually for several years now,” Caldwell pointed out. “It's almost painful to watch television or go shopping at the grocery store and see all the pink-ribbon merchandise. We are more than aware that breast cancer exists. What saves people’s lives is research.”