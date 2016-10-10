Between Gigi Hadid's $2,000 mirror mani and the chrome polish that took the internet by storm, we thought perhaps the world was getting over blindingly metallic nails. But, oh, how wrong we were.
Exhibit A: This sunglasses-effect nail art that celebrity manicurist and Paintbox creative director Julie Kandalec thinks is primed to be the next big thing. She found the look at a jewelry store in Seoul, Instagrammed it, and the rest is (soon to be) history.
Exhibit A: This sunglasses-effect nail art that celebrity manicurist and Paintbox creative director Julie Kandalec thinks is primed to be the next big thing. She found the look at a jewelry store in Seoul, Instagrammed it, and the rest is (soon to be) history.
"It's so incredibly eye-catching, and it changes colors as you look at it — kind of like how RayBans and fall leaves do," Kandalec tells us. "Plus, chrome nails as we know them are done with an extremely fine pigment. The final effect is super-cool, but the application process is very messy. To me, this looks more like a single nail covering, which would make it a one-step process."
Since it doesn't seem to be available in polish form yet (although you can rest assured we've begun the official hunt), Kandalec recommends taking a photo to a nail tech if you want to create something similar with chrome pigment. Or, if you want to DIY with metallic enamel, check out our favorite fall formulas here. Here's hoping we can all be wearing sunnies on our nails come summer.
Since it doesn't seem to be available in polish form yet (although you can rest assured we've begun the official hunt), Kandalec recommends taking a photo to a nail tech if you want to create something similar with chrome pigment. Or, if you want to DIY with metallic enamel, check out our favorite fall formulas here. Here's hoping we can all be wearing sunnies on our nails come summer.
Advertisement