Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Chinese Twitter & Sparks A Leo Meme Craze

You may not know anybody on Weibo. What is Weibo, you ask? The full name is Sina Weibo, and it's basically China's equivalent of Twitter. (All major social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, are blocked by the government in China.)
For whatever reason, Leonardo DiCaprio recently decided to become a member. BuzzFeed reports that the actor joined the platform and posted his first message on Saturday. And my, what a warm welcome he's received.
"Hello, China!" the 41-year-old wrote, alongside the Chinese character translation. Weibo users said "hello" right back with a flood of memes of the actor himself. They are evidently very excited to have Leo on Weibo. Users have been sharing hilarious pictures of Leo, many of them photoshopped. It's clear that the Weibo community has soft spot for the Oscar-winner and a great sense of humor.
