Of course, anyone who has seen the Westworld pilot knows (spoiler alert) that though the programmers behind the bots insist they "can't hurt a fly," one machine, played by Evan Rachel Wood, does crush a bug that lights on her neck. So maybe Clinton's reaction means she's not a Westworld "host," just a human with much bigger things to worry about than a little bug. Either way, I think everyone is looking forward to the HBO moment that could be featured in the next debate. Maybe one of the audience members can ask the candidates when they think winter is really coming?