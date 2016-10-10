Arianne Zucker Shuts Down Donald Trump & Billy Bush

When Donald Trump and Billy Bush go low, Arianne Zucker goes high.
The Days of Our Lives actress has broken her silence after appearing in a 2005 video of Donald Trump that surfaced last week. The presidential candidate can be heard making sexual comments about Zucker to interviewer Billy Bush, suggesting he might start kissing her as a reflex. Trump has since written off the remark and his other lewd comments on the recording as "locker-room banter."
Zucker took to Twitter this weekend to respond.
"I am a strong, independent, hard-working mother, businesswoman, and partner to a great man," she wrote. "I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot effect [sic] the value of my self-worth or define the content of my character. How we treat one another, whether behind closed doors, locker rooms, or face-to-face, should be done with kindness, dignity, and respect.
"Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it. In understanding the magnitude of this situation, I choose to stand tall with self-respect and use my voice to enrich, inspire, and elevate the best of who we are as people."
"My name is Arianne (R-E-on) ZUCKER (Zooker) and I am a strong, independent, hard working (cont) https://t.co/jOE344FCSf— Arianne Zucker (@Ari_Zucker) October 9, 2016
Many are praising the soap star for being a "class act" and taking the high road. Take some notes, guys.
