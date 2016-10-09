Here's How To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Matthew In Haiti & The U.S.

It's been days since Hurricane Matthew devastated Haiti, but the country hasn't even begun to recover. According to The Guardian, it's been estimated that the storm has killed as many as 900 people in Haiti. Now, the nation is facing outbreaks of cholera.
The New York Times reports that the storm’s death toll in the United States climbed to at least 15. And while Hurricane Matthew has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it hit Virginia and North Carolina, it still managed to bring heavy rain and cause record-breaking flooding.
The good news is that there are ways to help those who've been hit hardest by Hurricane Matthew. Ahead, four ways that you can do your part:
Donate to organizations that are working on the ground.
The Red Cross has already housed more than 27,000 people in evacuation centers across three states, but it's also providing emergency response with food, water, and medical assistance. According to The Red Cross, there are over 1,800 people on the ground in the U.S. and over 200 people on the ground in Haiti. Donate here.
Save the Children has set up “child-friendly spaces” for kids in Haiti who are unable to go to school. This gives them safe spaces to play. Save the Children is also offering support from trained staff while parents deal with the aftermath of the hurricane. Donate here.
The Salvation Army is providing water, food, shelter, and emotional support to those in affected regions. It already has 30 mobile units on the ground in Florida. It's also planning to send units on the ground in North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina. Donate here.
Make sure there's access to food and clean water for those in need.
UNICEF sent emergency supplies to Haitian authorities in advance, hoping the provisions would reach up to 10,000 people. Now, UNICEF needs help sending additional supplies, like water purification tablets. You can donate here.
Oxfam International is distributing hygiene kits and water purification tablets in an effort to stop outbreaks of diseases, like the cholera outbreaks that are already devastating Haitians. Donate here.
Food for the Poor is a group that provides food and shelter to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Over the next few weeks, it plans to ship 30 containers of food and supplies to Haiti. Donate here.
Donate blood.
If you're local and able, try donating blood. The Red Cross has already put out a call for donations. Use One Blood to find mobile donation centers and help those in need. More information, here.
Volunteer
If you're able, The Red Cross is happy to accept volunteers who can go around the country to areas that were affected by Hurricane Matthew. You can learn more about volunteering or sign up, right here.
The United Way Association of South Carolina is looking for volunteers who can provide relief to victims in the state of South Carolina. Its website is frequently updated with new calls to action. If you're able to help out, sign up right here.
Volunteer Florida is trying to mobilize members of the community (or those from other states who want to lend a hand) to provide relief for victims. If you're interested in helping, register right here.
