Here's How To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Matthew In Haiti & The U.S.

Donate to organizations that are working on the ground.

has already housed more than 27,000 people in evacuation centers across three states, but it's also providing emergency response with food, water, and medical assistance. According to The Red Cross , there are over 1,800 people on the ground in the U.S. and over 200 people on the ground in Haiti. Donate here has set up “child-friendly spaces” for kids in Haiti who are unable to go to school. This gives them safe spaces to play . Save the Children is also offering support from trained staff while parents deal with the aftermath of the hurricane. Donate here is providing water, food, shelter, and emotional support to those in affected regions. It already has 30 mobile units on the ground in Florida. It's also planning to send units on the ground in North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina. Donate here.