There's yet another reason to get a lob this fall — and her name is Jemima Kirke, star of HBO's Girls. Kirke just debuted the sleek, shorter chop in an Instagram post by co-star Allison Williams, and the caption, "When cool kids grow up, they just become cooler kids," demonstrates exactly what we're all thinking: Her hair is the raddest. Just check out the close-up in this snap by co-star Lena Dunham (that we all wish we were in):
In the show, Kirke plays Jessa, who has consistently rocked long, flowing locks. So the change-up is a major departure for the character — but not for the actress. The cut is just one in a long line of badass moves from Kirke. Earlier this summer, she teamed up with Dunham in an untouched lingerie campaign for The Lonely Girls Project and the last time she cut her hair, she did it totally topless.
Williams was right: We can't think of anyone cooler.
