Attention, Paparazzi: Olivia Wilde Is Not Having Your Creepy Stalking

Death stare sent this weirdo photog with a giant nat geo lens (ya know, the kind you use to snap wild animals who would kill you if you got too close) scurrying backwards into the park bush he was literally, and I do mean literally, stalking me from. Wtffffffff. When you see pics of people looking angry it's because they're reacting normally to an extremely abnormal situation. I'm posting this so people understand that this 😡 face is how it feels to be followed by strange men (sorry but it's almost never a woman) who climb trees to snap pics of pregnant ladies. Not cool. #mamawolfwillcutyou #robocop

