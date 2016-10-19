This has been updated to include information about the third presidential debate.
The first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump broke viewership records: It became the most watched debate in U.S. history, with an average of 84 million people tuning in. Fewer people caught the second debate, but now it's time for the third and final showdown between the the candidates.
Clinton and Trump will meet at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for tonight's debate. It will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. The debate will cover topics Wallace selected, including immigration, the economy, debt and entitlements, the Supreme Court, foreign hot spots, and “fitness to be president.”
Catch up on what happened in the first presidential debate, here; and the second debate, here. Then, watch Sunday's livestream, below, beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.
Or if you'd prefer to watch on TV or stream from your phone, try one of these options:
On Social Media:
See live comments roll in as Twitter streams Bloomberg's coverage, here, beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
YouTube
Go here to see all the livestreams taking place.
ABC News is using Facebook Live to stream the debate.
On Your Phone:
Apps from CBS News, NBC News, and Reuters will let you watch for free, regardless of whether or not you have a TV subscription.
On TV:
Watch on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN, or Fox News.
This article was originally published on October 7, 2016.
