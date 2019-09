Facebook's New Events App Will Completely Transform Your Weekends

You probably already use Facebook to find new things to do, but now, the social network is putting events front and center in a completely new app, available to download for free today . Events from Facebook (its icon is a white star against a pink ombré background) makes it easier to see your current and upcoming events.Facebook Product Manager Aditya Koolwal explains in a blog post that the app is "designed for event seekers who are passionate about keeping up with nearby events and finding things to do with their friends."After opening the app to a home screen showing that day's events, you can look through suggested events happening nearby or search for others by time, place, and activity category. So if you're in Charlotte, NC, and want to find a live music show happening at 10 tonight, you no longer have to search Google or Ticketmaster. You can just search within Events from Facebook and see a list of options in seconds.