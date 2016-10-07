After Kanye West dropped his track "Famous" with the lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that bitch famous," Taylor Swift and her fans were upset by his use of the word "bitch" and his implication that she owed him her success. (According to a video shared by Kim Kardashian, Swift discussed certain lyrics with Kanye in advance, though Swift has said "that bitch" wasn't among them.)
Regardless of what you think of the line, the original version is another story altogether. A source has leaked the song's demo, according to Billboard, and in it the lyric goes, "I feel like Taylor Swift still owe me sex. / I made that bitch famous."
The leaked demo also reportedly contains the line: "I feel like Amber Rose still owe me sex. / Why? I made that bitch famous. / Not really, but somewhat famous."
People agree that they lyric referring to Swift is worse than the version we've heard, with some using the hashtag #KanyeWestExposedParty and throwing their support behind Swift.
Let's be real.... those original lyrics for Famous are more offensive then what he put out. #StayMadYo— Michelle Martinez (@MichelleMrtnz) October 7, 2016
So, Taylor Swift and Swifties were right the whole time? What a surprise #KanyeWestExposedParty pic.twitter.com/80b5HrkoDs— ila ☁️ (@flavlesswift) October 7, 2016
Kanye can mess up a million times & people will still love him, Taylor will blink the wrong way & hate from everyone #KanyeWestExposedParty— edith🍂 (@youarenlove) October 7, 2016
when u always knew that Kanye was trash, but people still defended him, & now the truth is exposed :') #KanyeWestExposedParty— Taylor Swift Pics (@picsoftswift) October 7, 2016
The idea that sex is something one might "owe" another person is troubling for so many reasons. It casts sex as a one-sided transaction rather than a consensual and mutually enjoyable experience. It encourages men, especially privileged men, to believe they're entitled to women's bodies. It promotes the misogynist idea that women's sexual choices are not their own to make.
Even if the original lyric didn't make it into the final cut, the fact that West wrote and recorded it reveals a disturbing attitude toward women.
