How Lauren Bushnell Reacted To Ben Higgins Dropping The L-Bomb On JoJo

Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell may be living "happily ever after," but things haven't always been rosy.
The couple, who now have their own Freeform reality show, hit a bumpy patch when it was revealed that Higgins also told Bachelor contestant JoJo Fletcher that he loved her on the show. Though Fletcher didn't get the final rose, she went on to become last season's Bachelorette and is now engaged to Jordan Rodgers.
Bushnell recently told People that the news left her "heartbroken."
“For a long time, I was really angry for being blindsided,” Bushnell told the magazine. “I was heartbroken. And that resentment and anger affected our relationship much longer than it should have.”
Indeed, the engaged pair recently revealed that they are going through couples counselling.
"I look back at the day we got engaged, and there is a cloud over it, because I really did hurt Lauren," Higgins explained. "Instead of being able to jump into a really happy time, the first few months of our relationship consisted of difficulty and strain.”
Bushnell added that, despite the difficulty, she holds no resentment about Higgins' past feelings for Fletcher. Her fiancé insisted that she has nothing to worry about.
"Even before I proposed to Lauren, my heart was already hers,” he said. “From that moment forward, JoJo didn’t really have a place in my mind. But it was a helpless situation in a world where you are never going to do it right.”
Welcome to The Bachelor, guys.
