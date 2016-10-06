Southwest Wants To Help You Escape The Winter With Flights As Low As $44

Flying south for the winter isn't just for the birds. Southwest wants to help you escape the cold with major airfare discounts. Its current sale includes flights to a variety of destinations starting at $44. Pick a warm place to go like Orlando, FL, or New Orleans and avoid the worst of the winter weather that's heading our way.
Deals on domestic flights are valid from November 30 through December 20, 2016, and January 4 to February 15, 2017. With this sale, you won't just find U.S. flights. There are also discounts available on international flights, which are valid November 30 through December 13, 2016, and January 10 to March 2, 2017.
The best part of this deal is that if you've already booked a flight with Southwest, but find cheaper airfare during this sale, you can change your reservation, here. Before you book, visit this page for all the terms, conditions, and exclusions. Most importantly, make sure you book your flight TODAY. This winter sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. Do not miss your chance to get away from winter.
Deals on domestic flights are valid from November 30 through December 20, 2016, and January 4 to February 15, 2017. With this sale, you won't just find U.S. flights. There are also discounts available on international flights, which are valid November 30 through December 13, 2016, and January 10 to March 2, 2017.
The best part of this deal is that if you've already booked a flight with Southwest, but find cheaper airfare during this sale, you can change your reservation, here. Before you book, visit this page for all the terms, conditions, and exclusions. Most importantly, make sure you book your flight TODAY. This winter sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. Do not miss your chance to get away from winter.
Advertisement