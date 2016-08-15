It May Be Hot Now, But Brace Yourself For A ROUGH Winter

We’ve officially entered the dog days of summer, which means we’re deep into that phase of constantly bargaining with the weather gods to bring us cold, and quick. When so many of us arrive to work every single morning completely drenched in sweat, it’s easy to say we’d rather be enduring sub-zero temperatures. But, the grass is always greener on the other side, and it looks like this year, that will be especially true for some.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, this year’s winter is going to be a wild one in some parts of the country. Here’s what to expect by region: Folks in the Pacific Northwest will likely have lots and lots of rain and cold, which they're probably used to by now. Most significantly, in the Northeast and Midwest, this winter will likely be “colder than normal,” with elevated precipitation. Brace yourselves.
On a different note, things are expected to be a bit warmer than usual in the Appalachian region, and the South will be getting a fairly mild winter. The Almanac’s long-range weather forecast also tells us that next summer should be cooler than usual, which sounds pretty good right about now. You can visit The Almanac's site for a complete breakdown of long-range forecasts for major cities in each state. While the rough winter to come may be a bummer for some, at least it might make us really appreciate these last few scorching days. (Delish)
