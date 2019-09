Yes, some people are still making a big deal out of interracial marriage . When asked about the Wendy Williams episode on the radio show The Breakfast Club, Colter explained that his love for his wife — matter of fact, the way he judges or treats people in general — has nothing to do with race. At least somebody's thinking clearly around here."I love my sistas... I look at people [for their] character and what is inside," he said, according to the Atlanta Black Star . "I met my wife when I was struggling and in grad school. She stuck with me for 16 years… She held me up many times."He also challenged people's tendency to make generalizations about a racial "type" based on someone's current partner. "If somebody caught a sista walking around with a 6-foot-7 brotha, is that her type? Next week, you see her walking with a short brotha or Spanish guy — do we have to have a type?" he asked.Of course people shouldn't feel restricted in their love lives because of their race — or gender, or anything else, for that matter. How are we still having this conversation in 2016?