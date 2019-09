Still, it’s better when the fact that these couples are interethnic or interracial is directly addressed, rather than ignored. Multiracial families are increasingly the norm in the United States. The proof is also visible on non-scripted series such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007-present). Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (you knew they were going to come up here!) represent the ever-changing tapestry of diverse backgrounds in American families. Some scripted shows, however, choose to go the route of ignoring the fact that a couple is interracial until it becomes awkward to watch.“Race difference is an elephant in the room, instead of a window into a new experience. It's time for network TV to fully tap the real dramatic potential of these couples, and let them talk about the issues we're already tackling in the real world,” Eric Deggans wrote on NPR in March 2011, while speaking about Crosby (Dax Shepard) and Jasmine (Joy Bryant) from Parenthood (2010-2015), who never seemed to address the struggles an interracial couple might encounter head-on.“TV Comedies Welcome Fresh Voices, New Perspectives in Diversity Boom,” declared a Variety headline in June 2015. The accompanying piece celebrated shows that premiered during the 2014-2015 season, like Jane the Virgin, Empire, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, and Transparent, that not only got everyone talking about diversity on television, but were “damn good.”"Those shows are so important...[they] paved the way for us, so a huge tip of the hat there,” DJ Nash told Refinery29 in a recent interview. Truth Be Told is based on his life: His wife is Korean and his best friend is Black. “I’m this white dude in a diverse world… There’s a way that my friends, who are from very diverse, different backgrounds — not just racially, but socioeconomically, career-wise, gender, sexual orientation — talk to each other. We give each other the benefit of the doubt, you can actually talk about a topic in a way that, if you were at a party and you just met someone, you wouldn’t be allowed to, and even if you were sort of surface friends with someone."Packer and Nash insist the show wasn’t retrofitted for the networks' post-Black-ish and -Empire call for diversity , but rather, arose organically from Nash's personal conversations and experiences.“That’s not why this show came to be… This show is diverse, and it’s getting a lot of attention because we haven’t seen that in network television in the way that we are doing it,” Nash said. “I think audiences have been open to it, [and] that, as an industry, we’re behind,” Packer added.Still, some of the story lines are sure to ruffle feathers — especially ones dealing with interracial relationships. Packer and Nash are ready. “We’re doing an episode where Angie talks about how, when she finds out that her husband had dated a white woman, that’s a bump for her, and it bothers her that it’s a bump for her. To deal with that topic in a way that feels 2015...that was not an easy story to break,” Nash says. “If we were doing it just for a Black audience, it would be easy, and if it we were doing it just for just a white audience, I could hand-feed it a little bit more.”“That is something really specific for African-American women. We wanted to make sure that we got that right, and that we were pitch-perfect with that tone,” Packer said. “You can’t overstate the care that’s needed and the desire that you have to have to get something like that right, especially in a comedy. At the end of the day, we’re dealing with these things in a light and funny way, and these are some of the topics that people will go on the internet and talk about anonymously, with vitriol. We want to do it right, but keep it light.”